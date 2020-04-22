GOLD

XYZ

The agency founded seven years ago by Will Mould and Paul Stanway has been named Campaign’s Creative Experience Agency of the Year for the first time. The accolade marks an exceptional 12 months of creativity for the London-based shop which impressed the panel of brand marketers with both its creative responses to client briefs and an incessant focus on detail, leading one marketer to describe XYZ as a ‘sleeping giant in the competitive field of experiences'.

2019 was the agency’s busiest year to date, with an incredible 115 activations produced across just ten months for clients including Nike, Converse and Apple. New client wins included Major League Baseball, New Era and Tanqueray.

Projects presented to the panel of brand judges included the Store of Modern Childhood, an unsettling pop-up for The Children’s Society to highlight findings of the organisation’s latest report and draw attention to the harsh realities faced by many young people in Britain.

The agency also underlined its versatility, showcasing its recent work on the global launch of Lego’s new Dots range, where it worked with Camille Walala and her studio to create the House of Dots, an interactive five-room house at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross.