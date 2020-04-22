Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Find out why this creative shop clinched the coveted title.

Creative Experience Agency of the Year

GOLD
XYZ
The agency founded seven years ago by Will Mould and Paul Stanway has been named Campaign’s Creative Experience Agency of the Year for the first time. The accolade marks an exceptional 12 months of creativity for the London-based shop which impressed the panel of brand marketers with both its creative responses to client briefs and an incessant focus on detail, leading one marketer to describe XYZ as a ‘sleeping giant in the competitive field of experiences'.

2019 was the agency’s busiest year to date, with an incredible 115 activations produced across just ten months for clients including Nike, Converse and Apple. New client wins included Major League Baseball, New Era and Tanqueray.

Projects presented to the panel of brand judges included the Store of Modern Childhood, an unsettling pop-up for The Children’s Society to highlight findings of the organisation’s latest report and draw attention to the harsh realities faced by many young people in Britain.

The agency also underlined its versatility, showcasing its recent work on the global launch of Lego’s new Dots range, where it worked with Camille Walala and her studio to create the House of Dots, an interactive five-room house at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Outdoor Experience

Outdoor Experience

Activation at a festival or public event

Activation at a festival or public event

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Food Experience

Food Experience

Brand Experience B2B

Brand Experience B2B

Staffing Agency

Staffing Agency

Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Exhibition Experience

Exhibition Experience

Event Team

Event Team

Venue Experience

Venue Experience

Collaboration

Collaboration

Brand Experience B2C

Brand Experience B2C

Global Brand Activation

Global Brand Activation

Creative Event of the Year

Creative Event of the Year

The Game Changer

The Game Changer

CATEGORY REVEAL DATES

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience Experiences for Good
Production Experience
Venue Team
Bravest Campaign
Debut Event
Outstanding Creative Idea
Grand Prix

Thank you to our partners for their continued support…

MORE AWARDS FROM CAMPAIGN

Campaign Big Awards

Campaign Big Awards

Media Week Awards

Media Week Awards

Campaign Experience Awards

Campaign Experience Awards