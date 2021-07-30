Creative grads devise 'Change the lineup' campaign to combat nightclub sexual harassment

The murder of Sarah Everard rightfully reopened the conversation about sexual harassment, and two creative ad graduates have made a bid to keep it going with their 'Change the lineup' campaign, which turns the focus to the persistent harrassment faced by women at nightclubs.

Tom Snell and Dylan Hartigan, both graduates of Tony Cullingham’s Watford Course and now on placement at Isobel, decided to act in the aftermath of Everard’s tragic death.

Their campaign comes in the same month that the government announced a crackdown on sexual harassment as part of its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls following a public consultation, taking evidence from 180,000 people – the vast majority during a two-week period following Everard’s death.

Snell told Campaign: “We felt strongly about a need for men to change their behaviour. Nightclubs in particular proved to be a common place for sexual harassment to occur, so we devised the idea of 'Change the lineup', a poster campaign designed to raise awareness of the usual ‘lineup’ that women experience on nights out, and demand a change in the way males act.”

Taking inspiration from rave culture, the duo designed a range of posters and placed them in London’s popular nightlife districts, including Shoreditch and Farringdon, in time to coincide with the reopening of nightclubs.

The posters paint a bleak picture of clubbing for many women – an evening of harassment, unwanted staring, discomfort and wolf whistles. They state: “For four in five women, this night out is a reality. Let’s change the lineup.”

The stat they use is confirmed by a survey for UN Women UK published in March. YouGov surveyed more than 1,000 women as part of the study, which also found that 96% of respondents did not report incidents and 45% said it would not change anything.

Snell and Hartigan hope the project will see the posters become as commonplace as signs that warn against phone theft. They have approached the Ministry of Sound, Fabric, Resident Advisor, Durex, Good Night Out and White Ribbon to discuss the possibility of collaboration.

They also plan to hand out 'Change the lineup' merchandise packs at freshers fairs and events, containing stickers, wristbands, flyers and information about support services.