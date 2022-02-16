Creative Leader of the Year 2021: Vicki Maguire

Vicki Maguire was named Creative Person of the Year 2020 and has enjoyed another stellar year in 2021. Judges praised her achievements, saying she ‘energised Havas and brought creativity and purpose to the fore.’

In 2021, Maguire’s creative leadership brought in client after client, including Asda - one of the year’s biggest pitches. She led Havas to its most creatively awarded year ever and delivered culture-leading work for a wide range of clients, including a new brand platform for Asda, a range of sex-positive, taboo-busting campaigns for Durex and a complete overhaul of Vanish, positioning the brand as a sustainability champion.

Maguire is a renowned DE&I activist and campaigner, but she is also a B-Corp ambassador. With Havas becoming the first major agency to recertify as B-Corp and the first agency to join the Better Business Act Coalition in 2021, Maguire ensured DE&I and sustainability were at the forefront of everything - from the creative work to recruitment processes.

She is also mentoring and guiding new recruits from the Government’s Kickstart Scheme in the creative department, after Havas became the first agency to use the scheme, creating 100 new entry-level roles for people from different backgrounds across the Group. Judges said she was a ‘champion for change and building an inclusive and diverse culture’ and that her work was ‘an inspiration for other females to make it in this industry’.

Shortlisted:

Rod Sobral, global chief creative office, OLIVER

Sobral joined OLIVER in 2019 as its first global chief creative officer. Under his leadership, OLIVER had its best performance to date - growing by 34% in the UK, becoming a reference for D&I, and winning 71 creative awards and nominations in 2021. Sobral leads OLIVER’s global network alongside its UK agencies.

Alex Grieve, chief creative officer, AMV BBDO

As chief creative officer for the last two years, Grieve has implemented a style and a system of leadership that encourages autonomy, mastery of craft and the freedom for people to express their creativity without fear of censure. Under his lead, AMV BBDO has maintained its status as a leading creative force in the UK industry.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett

Sobhani heads up creative at Leo Burnett London and also assumed the global chief creative officer role in 2021. Representing Leo Burnett on a global stage, Sobhani is responsible for evolving the Publicis Groupe network’s creative standards, as well as recruiting and growing the next generation of creative talent, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi

Under Vega’s watch, Saatchi & Saatchi won the British Heart Foundation, and within one week, had delivered the most impactful ad at the biggest sporting event of the year. He has also brought together the most influential footballs in the UK for Hope United with BT and created the first smartphone license for children with EE.

George Bryant, founder and chief creative officer, The Brooklyn Brothers

In the last 12 months, Bryant has helped challenge attitudes around anti-racism with Dear White Parents and created the multi award-winning Apple TV show Ted Lasso. He also created the Financial Times’ New Agenda to champion modern, progressive business and raised awareness of issues around female safety.

