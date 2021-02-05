Creative showcase #SheTakesOver aims bigger for 2021

She Takes Over, the showcase for creatives that made its debut last March, is returning for a second outing, which will add illustrators and animators to the line-up.

The non-profit initiative, which is open to women, transgender women and non-binary people, will again run for the whole of the month of March, coinciding with International Women’s Day on Monday 8 March.

Submitted work will receive exposure from participating companies, which are invited to use the reach of their own media channels to champion it. This year they include outdoor media owner Clear Channel UK, which is donating space on its digital screens to show photographic work.

#SheTakesOver will also have a dedicated Instagram page to collect the work into a digital portfolio.

Launch partners Campaign, Free the Work, Equal Lens and the Alliance for Women Film Composers are again supporting the initiative this year.

The first edition resulted in 150 directors, photographers and composers sharing their work via the social platforms of 28 companies and organisations, with a total following of over 100,000.

This year, the aim is that those participating will benefit from more reach than in 2020, with more companies and partners signed up. The new digital portfolio will also become a lasting bank of work for any company to use when looking for talented creators.

Directors, photographers, composers, illustrators and animators can apply to take part by completing the talent submission form, and companies register their interest by emailing shetakesover@adamandeveddb.com.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s global creative director Laura Rogers said: “The last year has been difficult for everyone, but women have been hit especially hard. The pandemic has widened the gender pay gap and many women have been forced to give up work.

“But here’s a chance to do something about it. Simply by using the month of March to give visibility to the incredible women creators out there, we can give women the leg up they deserve. And you might just find your next go-to director, photographer, composer, animator or illustrator while you’re at it.”