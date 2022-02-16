Creative Team of the Year 2021: Rae Stones & Sam Jacobs

Rae Stones and Sam Jacobs helped The Guardian to thrive during Covid-19, when a combination of factors, such as the cancellation of live events, a panicked ad market and a drop in newspaper sales due to lockdown could have resulted in catastrophic losses for the brand.

They produced powerful, award-winning creative work across film and OOH, encouraging reader support and subscriptions. To mark The Guardian’s 200th anniversary, ‘A Work In Progress’ reminded the public of the brand’s impressive history whilst positioning a path for their future, setting a celebratory, rather than self-congratulatory tone. It positioned The Guardian as one of the world's original challenger brands The launch campaign for the Guardian’s new Saturday magazine delivered impressive results, while a powerful climate campaign underlined the brand’s critical climate reporting, launching just prior to COP26.

The 200th anniversary campaign generated 60,000 acts of financial support, while the Saturday magazine campaign raised weekend print sales and added thousands of new subscribers.

Alongside their work on the Guardian, the pair have been working on campaigns for McDonald’s and Unilever, launching in early 2022. Rae has also set up and runs mentoring schemes as well as clubs for all the copywriters across OLIVER's 200 brands in 48 countries.

Shortlisted:

Lloyd Daniel, senior creative, Neverland

Daniel was the creative behind Neverland’s ambitious work for Ladbrokes and led the charge with Kopparberg, while his ideas won five major new clients across the year. He also supported and mentored two students in the final months of their course at Watford, and they have since joined the agency as its first junior creative team.

Langoustine (Lauren Peters & Augustine Cerf), creative team, AMV BBDO

The creative duo (affectionately nicknamed Langoustine by their agency) work at AMV BBDO on clients such as CALM and Bombay Sapphire. For Libresse/Bodyform the duo created “The Pain Dictionary”, a new language for endometriosis pain, which affects one in 10 women, but takes, on average, seven and a half years to diagnose.

Will Brockwell & Nathan Crawford, creative team, Saatchi & Saatchi

Brockwell and Crawford were the creative team behind Hope United, an initiative and online platform created for BT, where UK footballers put their team differences aside to unite against online hate. They also worked on We’re On It for Direct Line, which launched in 2020 and evolved in 2021 to become the most effective campaign for the brand.

