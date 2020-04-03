Emmet McGonagle
Added 32 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Creatives launch feedback platform for UN open brief with #GlobalCreativeReview

It aims to tackle health and awareness during Covid-19.

#GlobalCreativeReview: platform aims to improve responses to UN open brief
#GlobalCreativeReview: platform aims to improve responses to UN open brief

Creatives from FCB, Happiness and R/GA have teamed up to create #GlobalCreativeReview, a platform that gives creative leaders feedback on whether an idea will resonate with audiences around the world, following the United Nations' open brief to tackle health and awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform, which describes itself as an "open-source global council", connects a creative with three creative leaders from different continents, helping them make ideas globally relevant before submitting to the UN.

Speaking of the platform’s inception, the group said: "We had a ton of ideas [for the UN brief] but quickly realised we needed help to make them truly global.

"We are building this plane while flying, but wanted to get this out to the world as quickly as possible. The world today needs ideas that work across continents."

#GlobalCreativeReview opens for submissions today (Friday), following a soft launch last Wednesday that saw more than 200 sign-ups from creative leaders, including FCB global chief creative officer Susan Credle, Isobar global chief creative officer Ronald Ng and Leo Burnett chief creative officer Liz Taylor.

Other sign-ups include creative chiefs from 72andSunny, BBDO, Dentsu, Havas and Wunderman Thompson.

The platform currently features creatives from more than 40 countries, but is on the lookout for more leaders (particularly from Asia and Africa) moving forward.

#GlobalCreativeReview is also keen to enlist awards show judges, following cancellations of key events including the Cannes Lions.

