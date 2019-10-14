Sara Spary
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Creativity crisis has created 'flat, abstract, dislocated' ads, IPA book says

The IPA has published a 'manual' to help industry reverse what it calls a crisis in creative effectiveness.

Creativity crisis: advertisers are the right brain, book says
As the old adage goes, we all have a left and a right side of the brain - with the left brain commonly thought to process emotion and the right side seek out reason. But advertisers have been ignoring the importance of right brain thinking and as a result there has been a decline in creative effectiveness, a new book claims.

Lemon, a book published by the IPA and written by Orlando Wood, chief innovation officer at System 1, claims that creativity effectiveness is in crisis and that advertising has lost its humanity and its ability to entertain. This is, he claims, because advertisers are ignoring the fact that the best advertising finds a balance between concepts that appeal to both sides of the human brain. 

As a society, with views more polarised and attention spans shortened, we have moved towards being more "left brained" and advertising has mirrored that, he said, overlooking the right.

The left brain, he outlines, has a narrow and literal attention and the right side has more depth: seeing the world "as it is" with a sense of perspective. Advertising that is creatively effective needs to achieve "hemispheric balance" for lasting effectiveness.

Instead, short-termism and narrow focus are resulting in work that is "flat, abstract, dislocated and devitalised", the book claims.

"Advertising needs to entertain for commercial gain. When it doesn’t, the whole advertising ecosystem runs to seed; when it does, it unlocks growth and builds reputations," Wood said.  

"We now know from new research that the actual divide between the right and left brain is very real; while they don’t do different things, they do and understand things differently. Connecting with audiences requires us to appeal to their right brain.

"This can only be achieved by freeing our own right brain. In creative development, we must resist our instincts to analyse and devitalise. The future of advertising depends upon it."  

Commenting on the book, former IPA president and vice-chairman of Ogilvy, Rory Sutherland, said: "Any book which finds evidence everywhere from Hans Holbein to the Honey Monster is good by me. But this is an extraordinary and wonderful book, with implications that go far beyond advertising and research."

