'Creativity is at the heart of meaningful CX': VMLY&R hires first chief experience officer

VMLY&R has today (26 January) announced the appointment of Ben Richards in the new role of UK chief experience officer. He will report to UK chief executive Justin Pahl and joins the UK leadership team.

He moves from within the WPP network, having previously been EMEA chief experience officer at full-service agency, GTB.

According to the agency, Richards will enable all of VMLY&R and VMLY&R Commerce's client partners in the UK to "tap into CX and drive their growth through experience".

VMLY&R UK's CX division includes strategists, UX/UI designers, data analysts, platform specialists, creative, media and social experts, technologists and CRM professionals. Their work includes designing data-led experiences and developing customer-experience-led products, services and brands.

Richards will work closely with Katherine Francis, executive partner, Ford CX, Karen Boswell, EMEA chief experience officer, and the rest of the UK leadership team.

"I believe the days of hygiene CX and prosaic stale experiences are numbered," Richards said. "I am bringing together the user-journey-thinkers to show that creativity is at the heart of meaningful CX and that, ultimately, the customer experience is the brand."

Pahl added: “Creative agencies are primed to deliver next-level CX experiences, and Ben has the experience and passion to lead our clients into true growth through experience. He is a creative at the heart and a huge techie, and I don't know how his brain works, but he is always a step ahead. I can’t wait to see where he takes us.”

During more than two decades in the creative experience space, Richards has worked for brands including Microsoft, Yahoo and BT, driving large-scale customer success solutions, as well as building web and mobile experiences.

Last month VMLY&R appointed Chien-Wen Tong as a UK managing partner and in October poached Anna Vogt from TBWA\London as its UK chief strategy officer, ending an 18-month stint without a top strategist.