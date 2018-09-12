Creativity, tech and Instagrammable moments are trends among Campaign Event Awards shortlist

The judging, which took place at the end of July, brought together top industry professionals to decide on the best campaigns and teams of the past year.

Damian Ferrar, senior vice-president, executive creative director at Jack Morton, pointed out that there are more brands using technology effectively in their campaigns.

He said: "The interesting thing this year is that brands are using technology to deliver more effective experiences for both them and their audiences. I think the levels of creativity are really starting to rise, you see this creative idea that manifests itself in the experience the brand is creating."

Converse, Ford, Ferrero Rocher and Google are among the brands that have been shortlisted for the awards. The winners will be announced on 1 November at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. To buy your tickets and find out more about the awards visit the Campaign Event Awards site.