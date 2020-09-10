Creature hires Hanisha Kotecha as first chief client officer

Creature has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Hanisha Kotecha as the agency's first chief client officer.

Kotecha is the former managing director at Good Agency, which she originally joined in 2015 as business director, and left in February.

Since then, she has worked as head of strategy at social enterprise Creative Access, helping people from minority backgrounds join the Creative Industries at large, and as co-director of Reset Sessions, a consultancy she set up with Nik Roope, co-founder of Poke, aimed at helping companies manage their internal and external brand through the pandemic.

Prior to Good Agency, Kotecha worked at agencies including Lida, TBWA and Rapier.

In her new role Kotecha will report to chief executive Dan Cullen-Shute and lead Creature’s account management team across all elements of business, covering both existing and new clients.

"If the last six months has shown us anything, it’s that strong account management, and the strong client relationships that it leads to, are more important than ever, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Hanisha in to lead what’s already a cracking team," Cullen-Shute said.

"What’s more, her philosophy and outlook – on life and the industry – fit perfectly with our oft-stated desire to leave the industry better than we found it. She’s also whip-smart, and bloody lovely, so yeah, we’re pretty excited."

Kotecha added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Creature at such an exciting time, where anything seems possible. The team are all genuine, decent humans who believe in doing things in a better way which can be hard to find in this industry. I’m hoping intelligent misbehaviour will mean playing to my strengths.”