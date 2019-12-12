Creature hires Lisa Spinks as first managing director

Creature has appointed Lisa Spinks as its first managing director as the agency prepares for its "next phase of growth".

The independent shop took a dip in 2018 when it lost Tetley and Arla, but went on to secure a number of significant wins, including Moonpig and Checkatrade this year. It said Spinks will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency and "fine-tuning it" as it eyes further growth.

Spinks began her career at agencies including TBWA, St Luke’s and MCBD, before taking a seven-year break from advertising to raise a family. During this period, she consulted for Arcadia, Marks & Spencer and London Capital Group.

"The plan is for Creature's next three years to be our best ever and Lisa's arrival is a massive part of making that happen," Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive and founder of Creature, said.

"A brilliant strategic and creative thinker, she's going to bring even more professionalism to our already highly professional (ahem) corridors. She's also utterly lovely and, having been out of the industry for a while, knows a lot about life in the real world and not the advertising version of it. Bring it on."

Spinks is a parent advisor to The True Colours Trust, a charity that supports seriously unwell children and their families. She joined the organisation after her second son passed away in 2016 and has developed its Breathing Spaces project, which improves parent facilities on hospital wards.

As a result of the project, more than 20 children’s hospitals with intensive care units have been given the opportunity to apply for a grant of £20,000 to create or renovate a parent room on a ward.