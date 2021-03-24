Creature and IPA lead campaign urging changes to taxi rules for staff safety

The IPA and more than 150 marcomms agencies have signed a letter asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to amend HMRC rules regarding business taxi expenses in order to help keep employees safe.

At present, when employees take taxis home from work after 9pm it is viewed as a legitimate business expense; however, taxis taken home from work before 9pm, regardless of context, are viewed as a taxable benefit.

As a result, employers are disincentivised from keeping their employees safe before 9pm, and employees are being taxed if they try to look after themselves.

The campaign, initiated by Creature London, is in response to the death of Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who was abducted, while walking home in Clapham, and killed.

IPA director-general Paul Bainsfair said: “The IPA is supporting this initiative because it is time for HMRC to look at the anachronistic rules that currently apply to employees taking taxis home. We feel delighted that so many members feel the same and are looking forward to engaging with government on this issue.”

PR agency Hope & Glory is among those to support the call.

Charlie Mulock, director at Hope & Glory, told PRWeek: “We’d like to see this aberration in the tax regime changed so that safety for all our employees doesn’t come at a personal cost in tax. We’re hoping that other agencies and teams will support this initiative, sign up and join us calling for review.”

Another PR agency to join the campaign is Sunny Side Up. MD Zoe Ward-Waring said: “Our agency is staffed primarily by young women and while we’ve asked them all to review their own personal safety measures, we’re also asking the government to help us help them.”

This story first appeared in PRWeek