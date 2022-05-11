Ida Axling
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Creature London bought by Dutch agency Candid

Under the deal, the Dutch shop XXS will rebrand as Creature Amsterdam to become Creature’s first international office.

From left: Candid Group founder and board president ​​Gérard Ghazarian, Dan Cullen-Shute, Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Rudiger Wanck
From left: Candid Group founder and board president ​​Gérard Ghazarian, Dan Cullen-Shute, Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Rudiger Wanck

Dutch marketing and communications platform, Candid, has bought independent ad agency Creature London.

The acquisition will mean Creature becomes Candid’s lead creative agency. Its Dutch agency XXS will rebrand as Creature Amsterdam to become Creature’s first international office since it split with its Canadian parent in 2014

In a statement, Candid said the XXS rebrand is the first stage in Creature's ambition to create a global offering.

The shop is the third UK agency to be bought by the Dutch platform in the past six months, following its deals for Windsor-based consultancy Brand Potential and digital agency Positive. 

Creature was founded in 2011 by chief executive Dan Cullen-Shute, chief creative officers Ben Middleton and Stu Outhwaite-Noel and creative strategist Ed Warren, who left the shop in 2017 to pursue opportunities in the world of entertainment.

Cullen-Shute will now become worldwide chief executive, in addition to his current role as chief executive of Creature London. He will oversee both offices, with XXS’s founder and director Piet Hein Smit and managing director Sanne Tolsma continuing in their roles at Creature Amsterdam.

Cullen-Shute said: “We’ve been doing this for a long time now, and while we’ve definitely made a few mistakes along the way, we’ve ultimately become very, very good at knowing what’s right: the opportunity to take Creature to new worlds, supported by a platform in Candid that values our independence of thought, action and approach as much as we do is incredibly exciting. 

“Add into that the fact that we get to welcome an agency of the stature and reputation of XXS into the Creature family, and you’ve got an opportunity far too good to turn down. It’s time to show the world what Creature can do.”

Meanwhile, Middleton and Outhwaite-Noel, alongside chief strategy officer Andrew Gibson and chief client officer Hanisha Kotecha will continue in their respective roles for Creature London.

Kotecha and Gibson, as well as Sian Welsh, were recently appointed as partners at Creature London.

Creature has 42 staff in its London office and declared an income of £4.3m in 2021. Its clients include greeting cards business Moonpig, retailer Dunelm, fintech company Clearscore, digital-only challenger bank Atom Bank and Eve Sleep.

Candid Group’s chief executive Rudiger Wanck, said that Creature will operate as an autonomous agency within the group. 

He continued: “Our goal is to empower strong individual specialist agencies like Creature and enable them to scale and collaborate without the distraction of the layers within a traditional holding company. 

“Acquiring Creature London and adding Creature Amsterdam through XXS marks the starting point to further amplify our creative capacity and bolster the platform as a whole on a global level.”

In Campaign's 2022 School Reports, Creature received a mark of 7.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022