Creature opens creative account for Atom Bank

Creature has been appointed as lead strategic and creative agency for Atom Bank, the UK’s first bank built for smartphones and tablets.

The independent agency was appointed without a pitch and will be trusted to uphold the bank’s reputation of doing what’s right for customers as well as evolving its brand platform. Atom Bank has previously worked with Mother, starting in 2015, but is understood not to have retained an agency for some time.

With Atom Bank having raised more than £75m in funding as it heads towards IPO, the partnership comes at an important time for the challenger bank.

“In a world that's never been more desperate for a bank that works for them, and that actually does things differently, it's an absolute bloody joy to be working with Atom,” ​​said Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive at Creature.

“A bank that understands that banking itself isn't the issue, it is what banks do to make life faster, easier and provide more value to their customers. They're changing the world, both financial and real, and we couldn't be more chuffed to be joining them for the ride.”

Edward Twiddy, chief customer officer at Atom Bank, added: “2021 was a hugely successful year for the brand. We’ve achieved a number of important financial milestones including operating break even, maintained our excellent reputation with our customers and pioneered the future of work as the biggest company in the UK to introduce a four-day working week.

“We’re now working towards the next big moments in Atom’s history, whilst driving the success of the brand as the leading option for people looking to save for their future, own their own home and grow their own business.”

Leigh Peacock-Goodwin, head of marketing and PR at Atom Bank, described Creature as "a bright, talented and tenacious bunch whose values are really closely aligned to our own".

“Coupled with a great track record of helping brands develop a distinct voice that cuts through in the market, we are incredibly excited to start working with them.”