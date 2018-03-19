Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 21 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Creature takes on business consultants with spin-off White Crow

Creature of London, the seven-year old indie agency, has set up a separately-branded strategic consultancy to sell business advice where the answer is not marketing.

Dan Cullen-Shute at Advertising Week Europe
Dan Cullen-Shute at Advertising Week Europe

White Crow was announced today at Advertising Week Europe by Creature chief executive and co-founder Dan Cullen-Shute, who will lead it.

The consultancy will rely on freelance specialists and just two other employees, Creature’s chief strategy officer Andrew Gibson and strategy director Lorna Burt, who will divide their time between the two organisations.

Clients are still under wraps, but "Lorna is bringing in a client as we speak and a couple of projects are ready to kick off", said Cullen-Shute.

"Like Creature was very deliberately set up to be able to offer our clients what’s right rather than what our overhead demands, White Crow is about taking a step further and sitting down and helping to work out what a problem is and not saying the answer is looking at your ads or your brand," he said.

White Crow was born out of his frustration with giving away ideas for free, out of the desire to "go on the counter-attack against the consultants", and out of the understanding that clients weren’t going to believe that Creature would offer any advice that didn’t involve marketing.

"I met with a bunch of consultants last year. I was initially very diffident … but I ended up thinking maybe we’re not as rubbish as we think we are," said Cullen-Shute.

It’s about providing smart thinking but also being more fun than consultants, he claimed. "A lot of smart people want the sort of thinking that they’ll get from McKinsey but don’t want to speak to people that work at McKinsey."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?