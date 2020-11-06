Creature wants us all to make Donald Trump ‘Twitter’s biggest loser’

Creature has started a movement called The Great Unfollow that encourages the public to unfollow (potentially outgoing) US president Donald Trump on Twitter.

The idea is to encourage the public to “disarm” Trump, who has weaponised Twitter by spreading hatred, lies and fake news. According to the campaign website: “It’s time to turn his most powerful weapon against him, stripping him of its influence. And, at the same time, hitting him where it hurts: square in the ego.”

The site, which went live late last night (Thursday), allows users to “pop” a Trump baby balloon with a blue bird and is accompanied by a link directly to Trump’s Twitter profile so that users can unfollow him.

Creature is partnering Choose Love, which helps refugees and displaced people around the world, for the initiative. The site contains a link to donate to the charity.

There is no spend behind the campaign, but the idea has quickly gone viral on Twitter, with popular users including Caitlin Moran, Gina Martin and Adam Kay all tweeting about it.

This feels like a cleansing and happy thing to do: unfollow Trump on Twitter as part of #thegreatunfollow. The Trump Years are over. Click. https://t.co/11Ju2EiMpl — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) November 6, 2020

It was created by Ellie Daghlian, Elisa Czerwenka and Megan Egan, with digital production by Ian Byrne and Dan Griffiths at Crew Studio.

Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive and co-founder of Creature, said: "For nigh on a decade, we've watched in horror and dismay as Donald Trump has weaponised Twitter, sowing discord and hate across the globe. The American public look like they're on track to show him the door; we wanted to help the rest of the world show him how irrelevant he has suddenly become by kicking him squarely in the follower count and give everyone the chance to choose love. Here's hoping this is a first step to better times for all of us."

It’s no surprise that Trump has been a favourite topic for creatives everywhere in recent weeks and months.

Earlier this afternoon, some smaller US media operations declared Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election after he moved ahead of Trump in the count in Pennsylvania – a state that would give Biden enough electoral college votes to secure victory. The Associated Press and major news networks have yet to follow suit, however.

Swedish agency Garbergs created a campaign for mattress and bed retailer Sova calling on everyone to prepare for “restless nights” in October, while O Positive director Brian Billow shot a series of films encouraging the public to vote featuring imagined candid conversations between Trump and Abraham Lincoln.