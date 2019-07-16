Ben Bold
Creature wins Checkatrade after three-way pitch

Agency becomes responsible for growing brand beyond London and south east.

Checkatrade: marketing was previously regionally focused
Checkatrade, an online directory of tradespeople, has chosen Creature to handle advertising after a review handled by Oystercatchers. Creature beat Who Wot Why and Brothers and Sisters to the account.

In order to appear on Checktrade's listings platform, tradespeople must pass a minimum of 12 checks. While it already enjoys high levels of awareness, including through word of mouth, Creature has been briefed to build understanding of the Checkatrade brand and business.

To date, much of the brand's marketing has been regionally focused, especially around London and the south east. Creature will lead the development of a national campaign to boost awareness and reach among both consumers and trade customers.

Checkatrade's marketing has included sponsorship of football's EFL Trophy. The three-year deal was announced in 2016 but was not renewed.

Dan Staples, Checkatrade's director of brand and consumer marketing, said: "Creature just got it. Their clear and focused strategic approach, coupled with the brilliant ideas they presented, meant they were the perfect partners for a hugely exciting stage in Checkatrade’s journey. We can’t wait to get started."

Creature has recently picked up accounts for Berry Bros & Rudd, The Cotswold Company and snack brand Well & Truly.

Dan Cullen-Shute, Creature's chief executive, added: "A cracking brand, with huge ambitions. A pitch against some of the hottest agencies in town. And a chance to make work that real people will talk about with their mates. Suffice to say, we're pretty chuffed about this one."

