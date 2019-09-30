Creature wins Moonpig creative account

Creature London has won the creative account for online cards and gifts retailer Moonpig after a competitive pitch.

The agency clinched the business after battling it out against Pablo and incumbent Quiet Storm, which had worked on Moonpig since 2017. The review was managed by Oystercatchers.

The appointment was made by new chief marketing officer Kristof Fahy, with Creature now becoming Moonpig's creative and strategic partner.

Fahy said: "We were impressed by how the team translated our brief into a great creative idea that will get our brand message across in a simple yet clever way. We’re looking forward to the fun that awaits us working together."

Moonpig's last big ad push was a Mother's Day TV and radio campaign, by Quiet Storm, that broke in April. "Let her know" featured women speaking to camera and sharing messages for their mothers.

Rania Robinson, Quiet Storm's chief executive and partner, told Campaign: "We’re very proud of the work we’ve done with Moonpig to date and wish Kristof and the team at Moonpig the best for the future."

Fahy joined Moonpig in July from Checkatrade, where he was interim chief marketing officer. He has also led marketing at brands including Ladbrokes Coral Group.

The victory marks Creature's second win recently, after it picked up Checkatrade in July. The appointment was unrelated to Fahy's time at the online directory business.