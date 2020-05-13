Credos chief Karen Fraser leaves Advertising Association after a decade

Karen Fraser is leaving her role as director of Credos, the ad industry think tank that is part of the Advertising Association, after 10 years.

Fraser will focus on Advertising Works, a business she co-founded last year with Helen Weisinger, which will assume a consultancy role with the AA.

Credos has been led by Fraser since its creation in 2010, when it was handed a remit to focus research on areas including improving understanding of advertising's impact on children and measuring advertising's contribution to the economy.

Fraser’s achievements have included the Advertising Pays series, the eighth volume of which was launched in January. In 2017, she was recognised for her contribution to advertising with an MBE in the 2017 Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the AA, called Fraser’s contribution to the industry body "outstanding".

He added: "She has been responsible for a magnificent body of work that has been key to changing politicians’ views of the industry and its responsibilities. We are delighted that Karen’s business will consult to the Advertising Association, to advise us on both our flagship Trust programme and help us tackle advertising’s biggest future challenges."

An AA spokesman said the work of Credos "will continue as we look to consistently reinforce the economic and social value of advertising to all our key stakeholders, across government, policy decision-makers and fellow industry professionals".

The spokesman added that a climate action report was under way, led by Credos chair James Best, and that Credos’ tracking of public trust of advertising would continue through the new arrangement with Fraser and Advertising Works.