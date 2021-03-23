Creme Egg offers far-from-ornate commemorative plates in next stage of 'Goobilee' celebrations

Cadbury Creme Egg is marking 50 years on British shelves with a collection of “limited eggdition” commemorative plates inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which involves repairing broken pottery with gold.

Created by Elvis, Creme Egg’s "Golden goobilee" features half-and-half plates (by UK-based manufacturers Duchess China) that combine the style of a 1971 traditional plate with kitsch references to the chocolate's branding.

The plates are set to be sold on fashion marketplace app Depop from Friday (26 March) at prices ranging from a quid to £50, with all proceeds going to food charity The Trussell Trust.

“Cadbury Creme Egg has been loved by the nation for five delicious decades, so we’re excited to launch our limited edition china plates, available to purchase now, for our fans to commemorate the momentous occasion,” Imogen Davis, brand executive at Mondelēz, said.

Cadbury Creme Egg’s 50-year celebrations began in January this year with a spot showcasing some of the outlandish ways to eat the chocolate treats.

Rob Griffiths, creative director at Elvis, added: “It wouldn’t be a national anniversary without some collectable memorabilia for fans to go bonkers for.

“We wanted to create an unexpected commemorative item to mark the Goobilee in a way that would feel true to the brand, so we’ve put a playful Creme Egg twist on the usual kitsch wares, inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi.”

Last month, the brand partnered with Goose Island Brewery to create a Creme Egg inspired beer, the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout.

Creme Egg’s campaign also includes a partnership with LadBible and Twitter including takeovers, videos and editorial coverage of the memorabilia, as well as influencer activity.

India Marlow-Prince, planning manager at media agency Carat, said: “Partnering with Duchess China helped us create credible items to excite fans, and by joining forces with LadBible and Twitter we will generate talkability and drive the novelty and scarcity factor of our items to get new and existing fans alike involved in our final celebration event, going out with a bang.”