Cronin replaces Clarke as Publicis Media Sport and Entertainment global head

Cronin’s remit will include growing the business, which has clients including Samsung, EA Games, Uefa, IOC and IAAF.

Clarke is leaving to pursue other opportunities outside of Publicis Media, having taken on the role in 2016.

Before PMSE, Cronin was managing director for Sport at Starcom.

Belinda Rowe, global practice lead for content, said: "Ben has been an important part of PMSE’s history and I look forward to watching him continue to grow the business and deliver world-class solutions for its clients."