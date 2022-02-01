Shauna Lewis
Croud appoints former Performics boss as group general manager

The appointment follows a series of wins and acquisitions for the independent agency.

Jon King: joins Croud full time having previously worked for it in a consultancy capacity
Croud has appointed Jon King, former chief executive of Publicis Groupe's Performics, as group general manager, handing him a global remit.

A new role at Croud, King has already spent the past year in a consultancy capacity working with the independent agency, which is chaired by ex-Dentsu Aegis chief Jerry Buhlmann.

In his new, official guise, King will report to Luke Smith, co-founder and global chief executive of Croud, and focus on integrating the agency’s acquisitions, supporting management teams and helping scale the business. 

Smith described King’s appointment as a “real coup” for the agency.

King spent more than five years as CEO at Performics, a performance marketing agency which specialises in paid search, social and SEO. He was managing director of the agency for three years before that.

His experience also includes more than five years as managing director of Possible, now Wunderman Thompson, and as head of marketing and creative at Virgin Media Television.

King said: “Having spent time working with the team and getting to know the business over the past year, I have seen for myself that the model is truly differentiated and I know what a talented, engaged and focused team I am joining.”

His appointment follows on from a series of acquisitions by the agency. In mid-2021, Croud became the full-service digital media agency for L&C Mortgages and, in November, Croud won the paid search remit for Comparethemarket.

In December, the agency acquired Verb Brands, a luxury-focused performance agency with clients such as Harrods and Claridges, and US data analytics company Impakt Advisors.

