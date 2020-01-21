Omar Oakes
Croud nabs iProspect's Siviter for new lead ecommerce role

Croud sees ecommerce on Google and Amazon as key growth areas over the next two years.

Siviter: will be based in Croud’s Shrewsbury office
Croud has appointed iProspect’s Andy Siviter in a newly created role to lead the performance agency's growing work across ecommerce channels like Amazon and Google.

The digital marketing shop has created the role in response to a growth in this area and the opportunities it sees in ecommerce channels.

In the past year, Croud has introduced a channel partnership with Amazon and launched its own technology platform Serpico, a Google Marketing Platform sales partner for brands’ in-house digital teams.

As Croud's director of ecommerce, Siviter is tasked with overseeing the continued development of these new fast-growing functions globally, and will be based in Croud’s Shrewsbury office, with approximately 110 staff.

He was previously managing partner for product activation at iProspect, where he spent nearly seven years and developed the Dentsu Aegis Network shop’s ecommerce and Amazon products and relationships. He has also held senior positions at I Spy Marketing, Tradedoubler and The Search Works. 

Luke Smith, chief executive and co-founder of Croud, said: "Hot on the heels of our recent £30m minority stake investment from LDC, Andy has come to Croud at a very exciting time. The areas that Andy will be overseeing – including GMP and Amazon – are going to be core drivers of growth for the business in the next couple of years, and we look forward to seeing him succeed in this new role."

 

 

