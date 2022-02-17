Crypto brand FTX appoints Wasserman to deliver partnership activations

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has appointed Wasserman as its global agency for its worldwide partnership activation business.

The win will see Wasserman working with FTX partnerships including Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and the International Cricket Council.

The agency will provide FTX with global services including creative activation across all its major property relationships; talent activation across its roster of athletes, celebrities and influencers; partnership management; and partnership performance.

Wasserman clinched the business following a competitive pitch process that was handled in-house. There is no incumbent.

Lou Frangella, vice-president of partnerships at FTX, said: "As we sought to identify a partner for this business, it became clear that no agency is more equipped to deliver for FTX than Wasserman.

"The credibility, process and wealth of experience across sports, music and entertainment that the team at Wasserman brings will directly benefit our ability to activate partnerships around the world, and we are excited for all that we can accomplish together as our company continues to grow and build the future of our technology, products and services."

Elizabeth Lindsey, president, brands and properties at Wasserman, added: "We are honoured to be on board with FTX and look forward to supporting the organisation as it continues on its unparalleled path of growth.

"There are natural synergies between Wasserman and FTX – we are both led by a dedication to our clients and an unrelenting pursuit of innovation."

For the Super Bowl, FTX recruited comedian Larry David to star in its spot "Don't miss out" by DentsuMB. The belligerent David was depicted through the ages, criticising life-changing inventions like the wheel and the lightbulb. The ad ends in the present day, with an FTX employee describing the cryptocurrency exchange as "a safe and easy way to get into crypto", to which David replies: "Eh, I don't think so. And I'm never wrong about this stuff."

In recent months, the ASA has issued several bans on cryptocurrency marketing that it has deemed as irresponsibly trivialising investment in cryptocurrency, taking advantage of consumers' lack of experience and failing to illustrate the risk of the investment. On the matter that ASA has said it will continue to review cryptoasset ads over the next few months and cryptoassets are a red-alert priority issue.