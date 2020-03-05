Cult Beauty breaks taboos with menopause talks

Cult Beauty, the online make-up retailer, is hosting a summit to raise awareness of its presence in the sexual pleasure and wellness space.

"The Female Wellness Summit", on 18 March, will centre around frank conversations that raise awareness of women’s health, menopause and sexual enjoyment. It is designed to be a safe space so that women can feel confident to speak openly about "still-often-taboo topics".

A series of panel talks, hosted by Cult Beauty founder Alexia Inge and key industry experts, will take place during the evening event at Boulevard in Soho. Some of Cult's key products in the female-wellness category will be on display and guests will receive a goody bag.

Part of the ticket cost will be donated to the Lady Garden Foundation, with the remaining redeemable against products on its website.

Jenny Chiu, marketing director at Cult, said: "We hope attendees will take the opportunity to hear from – and be encouraged to engage with – expert brand founders, sex therapists and cultural commentators to understand how perceptions of female health topics are finally changing.

"Our hope is that, in initiating much-needed discussions on often-unmentionable subjects, they will leave with a sense of validation in having normalised long-held personal and universal taboos."

Seen Group is delivering the project.