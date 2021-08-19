The currant situation: Ribena shortlists four in creative pitch

Ribena is putting four agencies to the squeeze for the right to create its advertising, with final pitches set for September.

Omnicom's Adam & Eve/DDB – which already has the account of fellow Suntory brand Lucozade – is up against Publicis Groupe's Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Accenture Interactive's Karmarama and independent shop Creature for the drink brand's business.

Havas London was also involved, but has withdrawn from the process.

A spokesman for Ribena owner Suntory Beverage & Food GBI declined to comment.

Creature is a relative David up against three (varyingly sized) Goliaths in this contest. Despite a strong 2020 for new business, the 42-strong outfit had total billings last year that were six times smaller than those of Karmarama, 11 times smaller than BBH, and 17 times smaller than A&E/DDB.

Ribena called the pitch in June after Wunderman Thompson, the incumbent since 2015, resigned the account.