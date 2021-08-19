Simon Gwynn
The currant situation: Ribena shortlists four in creative pitch

Suntory-owned brand called pitch after splitting with Wunderman Thompson.

Ribena: agencies will need to concentrate hard to win

Ribena is putting four agencies to the squeeze for the right to create its advertising, with final pitches set for September.

Omnicom's Adam & Eve/DDB – which already has the account of fellow Suntory brand Lucozade – is up against Publicis Groupe's Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Accenture Interactive's Karmarama and independent shop Creature for the drink brand's business.

Havas London was also involved, but has withdrawn from the process.

A spokesman for Ribena owner Suntory Beverage & Food GBI declined to comment.

Creature is a relative David up against three (varyingly sized) Goliaths in this contest. Despite a strong 2020 for new business, the 42-strong outfit had total billings last year that were six times smaller than those of Karmarama, 11 times smaller than BBH, and 17 times smaller than A&E/DDB.

Ribena called the pitch in June after Wunderman Thompson, the incumbent since 2015, resigned the account.

