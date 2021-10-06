Imogen Watson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Currys announces 'superbrand' with first ads since consolidation

Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team Knowhow and Dixons Carphone have now become one brand, Currys.

Currys, the "superbrand" formed by the amalgamation of Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team Knowhow and Dixons Carphone, has launched and ad campaign to announce its rebrand.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the integrated campaign celebrates Currys as the home of tech expertise, reminding its customers that if they want real-life people with genuine tech know-how, then they know where to go. 

The campaign was created on the back of research conducted by Currys that found unassisted selling, with its mix of fake reviews, overwhelming choice and hours wasted researching purchases, is high up on people's list of shopping irks. 

Further data found 58% of people shopping for expensive and unfamiliar tech products would like to speak to a real-life expert before they buy, whether that be in-store or online.

The TV creative encapsulates the idea that life is better with expertise, showing that there are many times when an expert is needed and that buying tech is no different. 

The campaign is further supported by out-of-home creative that also focuses on expertise, drilling down to specific pieces of tech. These executions highlight that Currys' experts have the answer to customers’ tech questions. 

Dan Rubel, brand and marketing director at Currys, said: “Technology is such an intrinsic part of our lives now that how you buy it matters more than ever before. Our research shows that prior to handing over their hard-earned cash, people want advice about the tech they buy from a real-life, human expert, particularly when it comes to those expensive and more complex pieces of kit. 

“This new campaign announces the launch of our new brand, Currys, and at the same time, reminds customers one of the most important reasons we are special – our expert colleagues.”

Alex Grieve, chief creative officer at AMV BBDO, added: “As the film proves, it’s time to bring back the experts because we 'do not got this'. If you want something done right, talk to someone who actually knows their stuff. Someone who’s spent thousands of hours understanding how and why technology works, not 10 minutes. Talk to an expert. Talk to Currys.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Promoted

October 04, 2021
Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Promoted

September 30, 2021
Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Promoted

September 30, 2021