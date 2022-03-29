Currys e-scooter ad banned by ASA for riding slipshod over Highway Code

A YouTube ad for Currys has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for encouraging people to illegally ride electric scooters on public land and misleading consumers into thinking it permissible to do so.

Appearing on the video channel on 29 October 2021, the ad showed two people using e-scooters to ride down an outdoor pathway while performing tricks, while a voiceover said: “Get rolling with an electric scooter from Currys…”

In the next scene, two e-scooters were depicted against a pink background, while text at the bottom of the screen stated: “Responsibility of users to comply with local and country laws. Products to be used on private land only, with the landowner’s permission, not on footpaths, cycle lanes, or roads. Always wear protective gear.”

The voiceover continued: "Go in-store and online to find everything you need to get zooming, at Currys.”

The ad drew the umbrage of a single complaint, who argued it was illegal to ride electric scooters in public places and challenged that the spot was misleading and irresponsible.

Currys responded to the ASA, countering that the filming of the ad was compliant with the Department for Transport’s guidance on powered transports, stating that e-scooters can only be used on private land that the public does not have access to. The company argued that the filming took place on a private track inside a velopark and not on a public road.

The retailer said it had taken care to avoid a perception that the e-scooters in the ad were being ridden in a public space, ensuring no pedestrians, motorists, road markings or parked cars were visible in the ads, which would imply a public space.

Currys also highlighted the film’s on-screen text that urged people comply with local laws.

Meanwhile, YouTube parent Google explained that it was a user’s responsibility – in this case Currys – to abide by laws and its own community guidelines when uploading video to the platform –irrespective of whether the content was served as an ad or user content.

However, the ASA considered that in spite of the increasing popularity of electric scooters, “consumers would not necessarily be aware of the legality of using electric scooters”.

It added: “We noted the ad showed users riding the scooters on a paved track in what appeared to be a park in an urban setting, given the presence of street-lamps along the track and cranes and high-rise buildings in the distance. We considered that although no other people were shown, consumers were likely to infer the setting was a public park, rather than private land.”

The watchdog acknowledged the ad’s on-screen text denoting where e-scooters should and should not be ridden, but said that “the text did not appear during the scene when the scooters were being used outdoors and, in any case, we considered that it did not override the impression given by the visual aspects of the ad, that the products could be used in public places such as parks”.

It concluded that the overall impression of the ad was that it was legal to use e-scooters in places other than on private land, and that the spot was therefore “misleading and socially irresponsible”.

The ad must not appear in its current form again, while the ASA called on Currys to ensure future marketing communications did not mislead by suggesting that electric scooters could be used in public places in the UK.

“We told them to ensure their ads made clear that the use of electric scooters was currently permitted only on private land,” it said.