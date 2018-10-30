Simon Gwynn
Currys PC World brings cutting-edge tech to Victorian England in Christmas campaign

Currys PC World is revelling in anachronism in a campaign that imagines a world in which Dickens characters had access to smart speakers and big TVs.

"The magic of Christmas upgraded", created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, features a series of traditional depictions of period Christmas celebrations, but with all sorts of contemporary technology popping up, from a street vendor selling chestnuts roasted in an AEG steam oven, to an old miser exasperated by the snoring of his wife, who is wearing Bose noise-cancelling headphones.

The work was created by Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones, and directed by Andreas Nilsson through Biscuit. The media agency is Blue 449, while social media is by 1000 Heads.

The campaign, which broke on 1 November, includes spots of various lengths that will run on TV until 18 November, and YouTube until 24 November. The campaign will be supported by Victorian-themed in-store executions.

Georgina Bramall, head of brand and advertising at Dixons Carphone, said: "Christmas is an amazing time of year, but it can be stressful when it comes to getting it right for family and friends. At Currys PC World, we’ll help our customers enjoy amazing technology that can upgrade even the most established of Christmas traditions to transform the moment."

