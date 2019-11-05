Currys PC World enlists Roman Kemp and Victoria Pendleton for Christmas ads

Currys PC World has unveiled its Christmas campaign, with staff member Tim impressing celebrities including Roman Kemp and Victoria Pendleton with the retailer's array of electrical goods.

The campaign, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, breaks this week and is designed to promote Currys PC World’s product range and exclusive offers. There are four 30-second spots, each supported by specific social media content and other promotional activity.

In the ads, Tim is seen interacting with Olympian Pendleton, radio DJ Kemp and comedian Mark Watson. Tim is also faced with an influencer, whom he advises on tech issues.

The campaign puts a number of prizes up for grabs, including the opportunity to win a £1,000 gift card and a one-in-10 chance to win back half the cost of an LG TV.

In the execution starring Kemp, Tim demonstrates the Google Nest Mini, flogging its "new improved sound quality" and adding: "With the Google Assistant, you can set reminders…"

"Listen to the radio," Kemp interrupts.

"Yeah, if you have to," Tim retorts. "Or you can request any song."

Kemp seems unconvinced, tentatively saying: "OK, Google, play 60s Ethiopian jazz." Much to his surprise, it does.

It ends with the voiceover saying: "Make anyone’s Christmas with our big Crimbo giveaway."

The work was written by James Child, art directed by Ash Prentice and directed by Clay Weiner through Biscuit Filmworks. Blue 449 is the media agency.

Corin Mills, head of brand and advertising at Currys PC World parent Dixons Carphone, said: "Christmas is an amazing time of year and we want to make sure you’re armed with the best tech advice you can get. Whether it be online or through our amazing in-store colleagues, we’ll help our customers enjoy amazing technology that can excite even the least tech-savvy family members."

Last year’s "The magic of Christmas upgraded" ad featured a series of traditional depictions of Christmas celebrations, but with the period action interspersed with the appearance of contemporary technology, such as a Dickensian-style miser exasperated by his snoring wife, who is wearing Bose noise-cancelling headphones.