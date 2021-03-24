Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Currys PC World features real staff in campaign for ShopLive shopping service

Ad promotes shopping service for consumers in lockdown.

Currys PC World has launched a campaign to promote the brand’s newly unveiled shopping service for housebound consumers, ShopLive.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, “Tech experts” shows a handful of the brand’s 800-strong “tech-perts” as they discuss the perks of some of the brand’s products, from speakers to ovens and fridges.

“Yes, I am a real human being,” one staff member declares as the ad comes to a close.

It makes its small screen debut tomorrow during The Circle on Channel 4 and Neighbours on Channel 5 alongside digital activity. 

The ad was created by Marco Almirante and Cesar Herszkowicz. Media is handled by Spark Foundry.

“We offer real guidance from real-life tech experts and nothing beats talking to a real person when it comes to tech advice; whether it’s general buying advice or a question on a product feature, you can quickly and easily chat to one of our trusted store colleagues via video call on our ShopLive service from the comfort of your own home,” Corin Mills, head of brand, communications and planning at Currys PC World, said.

“The entire Currys PC World team is incredibly proud of the support provided to shoppers to date thanks to ShopLive, and we are all excited to let even more people know about this amazing service, so we can continue to share our expertise throughout this difficult time and beyond.”

In November, Currys PC World created a seasonal spot that starred tech expert Jake (who appears at the start of the brand’s new ad) as he tested out products at home.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Gaming ads: why it’s all about the in-play

Gaming ads: why it’s all about the in-play

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Five ways to maximise the impact of a gaming campaign

Five ways to maximise the impact of a gaming campaign

Promoted

March 22, 2021
Why advertisers need to get seriously creative to reach gamers

Why advertisers need to get seriously creative to reach gamers

Promoted

March 22, 2021
Are gamers tame and how can brands work with them?

Are gamers tame and how can brands work with them?

Promoted

March 19, 2021