Currys PC World features real staff in campaign for ShopLive shopping service

Currys PC World has launched a campaign to promote the brand’s newly unveiled shopping service for housebound consumers, ShopLive.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, “Tech experts” shows a handful of the brand’s 800-strong “tech-perts” as they discuss the perks of some of the brand’s products, from speakers to ovens and fridges.

“Yes, I am a real human being,” one staff member declares as the ad comes to a close.

It makes its small screen debut tomorrow during The Circle on Channel 4 and Neighbours on Channel 5 alongside digital activity.

The ad was created by Marco Almirante and Cesar Herszkowicz. Media is handled by Spark Foundry.

“We offer real guidance from real-life tech experts and nothing beats talking to a real person when it comes to tech advice; whether it’s general buying advice or a question on a product feature, you can quickly and easily chat to one of our trusted store colleagues via video call on our ShopLive service from the comfort of your own home,” Corin Mills, head of brand, communications and planning at Currys PC World, said.

“The entire Currys PC World team is incredibly proud of the support provided to shoppers to date thanks to ShopLive, and we are all excited to let even more people know about this amazing service, so we can continue to share our expertise throughout this difficult time and beyond.”

