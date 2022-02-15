Customer Engagement Agency of the Year 2021: MRM

MRM had an overarching objective in 2021 – to do the right thing for its clients, the business and its people. It started several new client relationships and retained all of its existing ones,

It launched two new practices – content management software Drupal and consultancy The X Practice, which combines research, strategy, service, behavioural, IA, UI and immersive to deliver experiences.

It helped champion accessibility with a campaign for Microsoft, launching the UK’s first digital billboard featuring British Sign Language, which ran across major UK railway stations and encouraged "nearly Dads" to talk, partnering TalkRadio on a campaign highlighting how men feel about miscarriages.

The agency accelerated training via its Spark learning platform, with 75% of its people accessing training in topics such as commercial skills, project management, creativity, personal impact and leadership skills. It also acknowledged people’s desires to try new things and have greater flexibility post-pandemic; the launch of its Flex & Flex initiative met this need, enabling freelance staff to take on certain roles in the agency.

Recognising that the need for collaboration was stronger than ever, MRM introduced the "Connect, Collaborate, Create and Concentrate" model, enabling people to decide when to come into the office and when they can be more productive working from home. It also introduced the "Time Well Taken" initiative, with employees able to personalise and manage time away from work, with no maximum number of days’ leave.

Judges said that MRM had a clear agency vision with a ‘strong sense of purpose’.

Silver: Rapp

Rapp smashed its new-business targets in 2021, with wins including KFC’s CRM and loyalty account and it also achieved significant organic growth with existing clients. The agency also focused on making its work better, appointing a diversity strategist to work across all of its client portfolio and partners to ensure its work is inclusive and diverse, and identifying gaps and spotting opportunities.

On the people front, Rapp bolstered its family-friendly initiatives, introducing enhanced paternity pay and offering both physical wellbeing and mental health support. It invested in training, too, partnering virtual coaching company, Sayge, to provide coaching to high potential talent, with a focus on talent of colour and women. It also became signatories of Ad Net Zero, setting out ambitious future targets.

Bronze: Havas CX Helia

Havas CX Helia won several major accounts, including Volkswagen Group’s CRM business, helping the agency to increase its revenues by 21%. It also added revenues via organic growth from existing clients, increased its headcount by 22% and hired a new DE&I lead. It was also the first agency to tap into the Government’s flagship Kickstart Scheme, leading to the creation of 100 entry-level roles. At the end of the scheme, the agency expects to convert a large proportion of these into permanent positions.

Shortlisted:

Oliver

In 2021, Oliver supported clients across a broader range of marketing activities than ever before, including social commerce, connected design and service design, which helped the agency to streamline and connect customer experiences, delivering better results. It won 37 new clients and broadened its scope with most of its existing ones.

TMW Unlimited

TMW Unlimited has been redefining the boundaries of what customer engagement agencies can and should do and won a range of new clients, including pop legends Abba, London & Partners, WW and Freesat. It also strengthened its existing relationships, expanding remits with long-term partners including Vodafone, Voxi and Lexus.

