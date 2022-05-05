Staff
Customer Engagement Agency of the Year 2021: Oliver

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is Oliver, UK.

Customer Engagement Agency of the Year 2021: Oliver

Oliver has pioneered a successful in-house agency model, working seamlessly with brands to help them drive digital growth, evolve their marketing ecosystems and connect teams and creativity globally. It says this model has, on average, saved clients 30% on their marketing spend. 

The agency says that 2021 was the year it was able to prove that it does so much more than create bespoke in-house agencies for clients. It says its work has demonstrated that it is a true partner, working side by side with its clients to maximise the value of their marketing and connect their teams across geographies.

The agency helped global clients with their post-pandemic fightback; taking an adaptive approach to help them navigate uncertainty. It supported brands with a broader range of marketing activities, including brand building, social commerce, live commerce, connected design and service design, helping streamline and connect customer experiences. This resulted in several award-winning campaigns in 2021, in a range of markets including Brazil, the US, EMEA and Indonesia. 

Oliver won 37 clients, broadened its scope with existing ones and now has a presence in 40 markets worldwide. All this resulted in another year of unprecedented growth for the agency: 43% globally. Oliver is also committed to creating a better, fairer industry, with its work in the field of DE&I having won several major accolades, including being listed in The Sunday Times’ "Best Places To Work".

Judges said Oliver showcased its creative breadth and depth, and "clearly won the imagination and respect of customers, culminating in commendable business growth".

The Huddle Room, Philippines

