Customer experience: what are your priorities?

The whole concept of giving your customers an experience to remember has been shifted on its axis by the pandemic. And business models have had to adapt at pace.

What are your new priorities? We want to hear. 

Is now, more than ever, the time to move your customers from the “warm zone” to become true brand ambassadors? What strategies and techniques will be most effective for that goal?  

Or maybe your priority is now to bring in as many new customers as possible? 

We, at Campaign and Uber for Business, want to hear what's on your mind – what are you focussing on? What’s going well and what needs improving? Your answers will be used collectively to frame a roundtable discussion and feature later this year, so you’ll be able to benchmark your views alongside your peers’.

Plus, you can enter our prize draw to be in with the chance of winning a £100 Uber Eats voucher as a thank you for your time. 

The survey should take no longer than 6(ish) minutes to complete. 

On to the questions….

