Customers go on a spending spree in uSwitch's biggest ad campaign

Price comparison site uSwitch is highlighting the weird and wonderful purchases its customers make after saving on their energy bills in the brand’s biggest above-the-line campaign.

The first spot from Joint, which won the account last October, marks a departure from previous ads that focused on the process of switching energy, broadband and mobile companies.

"What you do after you switch is up to you" is narrated by Peep Show actor Matt King and follows people who have bought such items as neon-yellow shoes or a model aeroplane. It will run across TV, radio, out-of-home and digital.

It was directed by Kevin Thomas through Thomas Thomas, while media planning and buying is handled by Goodstuff Communications.

Alex Gibson, head of brand marketing at uSwitch, said: "Our business is always striving to give consumers an even more rewarding experience; it’s why more people come to us to switch energy and broadband than any other switching site.

"The new campaign to launch our rebrand is the latest part of that. We have an excellent partner in Joint and I’m really proud of the work we are putting out together."