As customers stop taking out cards to pay, Visa turns to sensory branding

Mobile phones have brought a new meaning to the term "pay everywhere", Kim Kadlec, senior vice-president of global marketing at Visa said while speaking at IAB's conference stream at Mobile World Congress, "How to Build a 21st Century Mobile-Always Brand".

"There's increasingly different combinations of how Visa appears for the customer throughout their day," Kadlec said during a fireside chat with IAB's executive vice-president of industry initiatives, Anna Badger. "It's not going to be on the credit card all the time anymore, or the point-of-sale."

For phone payments, Visa has launched a branded animation, sound and haptic feedback to give customers the satisfying feeling that a payment has gone through.

"Our research has shown that if you combine three different senses, the perception and confidence goes up," Kadlec shared. "You hear the chime, and you know the payment's gone through, it's Visa and it's all good."

Rather than run from technologies that are taking the consumer away from using its physical product, the credit card, Visa is leaning into fun new ways to pay.

During the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang Visa tested three different wearables: stickers, Olympic pins and gloves for skiiers.

"You could pay with any of these, it was fascinating," Kadlec said while demonstrating her new payment enabled watch that Visa was launching with the Bank of Greece. "It's important that we keep testing, keep learning and keep iterating."

The next frontier for Visa is voice and the company is currently working with Amazon around the retail space, Kadlec said.

"We're thinking about how to establish trust over voice. About working with voice activation and face recognition, but nothing I can disclose publicly yet," she said.