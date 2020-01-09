CV tips: How to showcase your skills as an AI specialist

The discussion about robots stealing jobs is not a new one. However, there is a new perspective to adopt. The development of technology ? particularly artificial intelligence (AI) ? has actually created jobs. LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report supports this notion, revealing that 18 times more talent is working in this industry today than in 2015. What’s more, two-fifths of employers who have introduced AI and automation have witnessed job creation.

AI is set to radically transform the way we work, but it’s not all doom and gloom. AI is an industry with a wealth of job opportunities, from security and programming to customer service and public relations. Considering entering this field? Here’s how to showcase your skills on your CV as an AI specialist.

Highlight your soft skills

At its core, AI is technology that mimics cognitive function. That means for both the tech and the programmers themselves, learning, testing and problem solving are heavily involved in the day-to-day workflow.

So while the role of an AI specialist sits comfortably within the realm of computer science, soft skills are essential for successful candidates too.

On your CV, demonstrate your critical thinking abilities with examples of use. Show that you can analyse situations and make informed decisions. Highlight the ways you are adaptable yet critical, creative yet logical, by drawing on examples from previous roles to show that your personality is a fit for this industry.

Zoom in on your hard skills

There are a number of roles you could pursue as an AI specialist, and all require varying degrees of hard skills, whether they come from previous experience or education and development.

Common hard skills include fluency in computer programming languages, a background in programming or systems analysis, and an understanding of computer or cognitive science.

Therefore, you don’t necessarily need direct experience within AI to make a sideways move into the industry. Just make your selection of desirable skills clear on your CV ? with examples of use ? to display your level of competency.

Make your CV relevant to the role

It’s all very well tweaking and tailoring your CV so that it references sought-after skills related to AI specialist roles, but if you really want to impress, make your CV relevant to the specific job you’re applying for.

Go through the job spec, highlighter in hand, and identify the most important criteria to see if they align with your own abilities. Also, pay attention to the phrasing of certain skills and attributes ? you may want to mirror these lines in your own CV to make it clear to the prospective employer that you’re a match.

Don’t forget your passion

Although AI has been around for decades, the professional field is still in its infancy. This means it’s an exciting time to pick up a position as an AI specialist as you’ll be at the forefront of its developments.

Displaying a little bit of passion in your CV goes a long way. Highlight your ambitions in your personal profile regarding not only what this opportunity could hold for you personally, but also what it will mean for your prospective employer and the future of the company if they give you a chance to fill this position.

