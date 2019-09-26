D&AD appoints Patrick Burgoyne as CEO and Kate Stanners as president

Former Creative Review editor Patrick Burgoyne has been appointed chief executive of D&AD, succeeding Tim Lindsay, who became chairman earlier this year.

D&AD has also announced the appointment of Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, as president. Stanners succeeds Harriet Devoy, creative director at Apple.

Burgoyne, who spent 20 years at the helm of Creative Review, has been a D&AD trustee since the start of the year. In his new role, he will drive the organisation's agenda, convincing businesses of the virtues of creative excellence and promoting fairness and diversity across the industry.

The hunt for a new chief executive started in May when long-standing chairman Dick Powell left and Lindsay stepped up to succeed him.

Stanners described Burgoyne as "someone who understands our creative industries intimately".

Burgoyne said: "It's a great honour to be given this opportunity to lead D&AD. For over 20 years, I have admired the vital work it does in driving excellence in design and advertising around the world, and its belief in a fairer, more diverse and more sustainable creative industry."

Lindsay added: "All of us at D&AD – staff, management, trustees – are delighted that Patrick Burgoyne has agreed to become CEO of D&AD. He's hugely respected across the design and advertising communities worldwide – as an editor, writer, presenter, thinker and industry expert.

"And as well as being universally admired, he's also greatly liked. He'll head up a brilliant and experienced team at D&AD and lead the charity into the next crucial phase of its journey."