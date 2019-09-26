Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

D&AD appoints Patrick Burgoyne as CEO and Kate Stanners as president

Burgoyne succeeds Tim Lindsay, who stepped up to chairman in May.

D&AD: Burgoyne and Stanners
D&AD: Burgoyne and Stanners

Former Creative Review editor Patrick Burgoyne has been appointed chief executive of D&AD, succeeding Tim Lindsay, who became chairman earlier this year.

D&AD has also announced the appointment of Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, as president. Stanners succeeds Harriet Devoy, creative director at Apple.

Burgoyne, who spent 20 years at the helm of Creative Review, has been a D&AD trustee since the start of the year. In his new role, he will drive the organisation's agenda, convincing businesses of the virtues of creative excellence and promoting fairness and diversity across the industry.

The hunt for a new chief executive started in May when long-standing chairman Dick Powell left and Lindsay stepped up to succeed him.

Stanners described Burgoyne as "someone who understands our creative industries intimately".

Burgoyne said: "It's a great honour to be given this opportunity to lead D&AD. For over 20 years, I have admired the vital work it does in driving excellence in design and advertising around the world, and its belief in a fairer, more diverse and more sustainable creative industry."

Lindsay added: "All of us at D&AD – staff, management, trustees – are delighted that Patrick Burgoyne has agreed to become CEO of D&AD. He's hugely respected across the design and advertising communities worldwide – as an editor, writer, presenter, thinker and industry expert.

"And as well as being universally admired, he's also greatly liked. He'll head up a brilliant and experienced team at D&AD and lead the charity into the next crucial phase of its journey."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling diversity and inclusion in the creative sector

Tackling diversity and inclusion in the creative sector

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

September 18, 2019
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019