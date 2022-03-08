D&AD bans awards entries from Russia

D&AD has announced it is no longer accepting entries from Russia into its 2022 D&AD Awards and New Blood Awards.

On 28 February, the organisation stated that it would continue to allow the participation of Russian creative communities but would make a donation to Art Directors Club of Europe Ukraine in support of Ukraine.

However, the organisation has now U-turned on its previous decision.

In a fresh statement, D&AD said: “As the conflict has continued to escalate at an alarming rate over the past week, we have reconsidered our position and have made the decision to remove all Russian entries from both of our awards shows this year and will not be accepting any further entries from Russian companies or individuals.”

D&AD added that it would intend to keep its lines of communication open with Russian colleagues who oppose the war on Ukraine. It promised to refund their entry fees, including students and tutors of the New Blood Awards, when it was possible to do so.

It aims to still make a donation to the Art Directors Club of Europe Ukraine “if and when they are able to accept it”, or to donate to alternative initiatives supporting Ukrainian creatives.

D&AD has followed in the footsteps of Cannes Lions, which banned Russian entries last week.

The organisation said it made the decision with “heavy hearts” but “remain categorically opposed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the horrifying violence inflicted on the Ukrainian people”.