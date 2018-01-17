How D&AD's New Blood Shift finds untapped creative talent

The New Blood Shift programme is a free night school for untapped creative talent from diverse backgrounds. It includes workshops, talks from industry leaders and real client briefs. This year’s participants debuted their work, including projects for Nike, at D&AD’s east London headquarters last week.

"Some of the best creative minds may never be discovered, may never create," said D&AD president and Google Creative Lab executive creative director Steve Vranakis. "We need to look at different places, and not just default to conventions about how we go about looking for talent."

Vranakis shares more advice for finding diverse talent in the above video, which also includes a peek at the inventive work from the 2018 New Blood Shift class.