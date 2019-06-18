Daily Mail increases reach by 6% year on year

The Daily Mail remains the most-read paper in the UK after reaching 31.1 million people per month between April 2018 and March 2019, up 6.4% from 29.3 million over the prior 12 months.

According to the latest Pamco figures released today, 93% of British adults consume magazines and newsbrands content on a monthly basis.

News UK’s The Sun follows the Daily Mail in second place with a readership of 29.7 million a month, up slightly (1.8%) year on year. Its sister title The Times also increased its readership, up 6.5% year on year to 8.6 million readers per month.

The i newspaper grew its readership by the greatest percentage, up 174.5% to 6.2 million every month.

The Guardian has the largest readership of the quality titles with an average of 24.9 million readers each month between April 2018 and March 2019, up 3.5% compared with the previous 12 months.

Magazines

Hello! and OK! remain the leading women’s weeklies with 6.7 million (up 53%) and 4.4 million (up 16%) readers each month respectively between April 2018 and March 2019.

Immediate Media’s Radio Times comfortably held on to its position as the weekly magazine with the largest reach during the period with 8.5 million readers a month, up an impressive 24.6% year on year.

In the monthly category, Immediate Media-owned BBC Good Food continued to have the largest readership with 12.4 million readers each month, up 13.5%.

Hearst UK–owned title Cosmopolitan followed in second place with a monthly reach of 4.0 million people between April 2018 and March 2019, up 20% year on year. Its sister title Good Housekeeping recorded 2.2 million readers, down 5% from April 2017 to March 2018.

Rival publisher Condé Nast’s Vogue had a 1.7 million reach each month, down 8%.

The Publishers Audience Measurement Company launched its Pamco audience currency in April last year, replacing the National Readership Survey. The figures combine readerships across phone, tablet, desktop and print platforms.