Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Daily Mail increases reach by 6% year on year

Latest Pamco figures show Radio Times boosted its readership by almost 25% in the last year.

Daily Mail: has the widest reach of any newspaper
Daily Mail: has the widest reach of any newspaper

The Daily Mail remains the most-read paper in the UK after reaching 31.1 million people per month between April 2018 and March 2019, up 6.4% from 29.3 million over the prior 12 months. 

According to the latest Pamco figures released today, 93% of British adults consume magazines and newsbrands content on a monthly basis.

News UK’s The Sun follows the Daily Mail in second place with a readership of 29.7 million a month, up slightly (1.8%) year on year. Its sister title The Times also increased its readership, up 6.5% year on year to 8.6 million readers per month.

The i newspaper grew its readership by the greatest percentage, up 174.5% to 6.2 million every month.

The Guardian has the largest readership of the quality titles with an average of 24.9 million readers each month between April 2018 and March 2019, up 3.5% compared with the previous 12 months.

Magazines

Hello! and OK! remain the leading women’s weeklies with 6.7 million (up 53%) and 4.4 million (up 16%) readers each month respectively between April 2018 and March 2019.

Immediate Media’s Radio Times comfortably held on to its position as the weekly magazine with the largest reach during the period with 8.5 million readers a month, up an impressive 24.6% year on year.

In the monthly category, Immediate Media-owned BBC Good Food continued to have the largest readership with 12.4 million readers each month, up 13.5%.

Hearst UK–owned title Cosmopolitan followed in second place with a monthly reach of 4.0 million people between April 2018 and March 2019, up 20% year on year. Its sister title Good Housekeeping recorded 2.2 million readers, down 5% from April 2017 to March 2018.

Rival publisher Condé Nast’s Vogue had a 1.7 million reach each month, down 8%.

The Publishers Audience Measurement Company launched its Pamco audience currency in April last year, replacing the National Readership Survey. The figures combine readerships across phone, tablet, desktop and print platforms. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to do better with the LGBTQ+ community: Pride over Pinkwashing

How to do better with the LGBTQ+ community: Pride over Pinkwashing

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
The transformation of outdoor in China

The transformation of outdoor in China

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Creativity is GREAT at the Cannes Lions

Creativity is GREAT at the Cannes Lions

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago