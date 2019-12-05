Sara Spary
Daily Mail publisher ad revenue grows 4%

Publisher said rise in digital ad revenue offset decline in revenue from print.

DMGT: ad revenue across portfolio reached £329m
Daily Mail and General Trust, which owns the Daily Mail and Metroand last week acquired i, has reported a 2% increase in overall revenue for the full year to 30 September and a 4% increase in ad revenue across the group.

It said that combined ad revenue across the portfolio, which also comprises business-to-business titles, grew to £329m.

This was against the backdrop of a 3% decrease in circulation revenue to £284m across the group that was offset partly by a 5p increase in the cost of the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, MailOnline and DailyMailTV revenue grew by 1% to £559m over the period, with the ad revenue up 2%, DMGT said.

This was driven by a 12% increase in ad revenue for MailOnline and DailyMailTV, which together accounted for 57% of total advertising across the combined Mail businesses.

Print revenue across the newspaper, however, declined 8%, reflecting what the group said was the continued challenges facing the UK national newspaper industry. Metro, meanwhile, saw revenue grow 11% to £79m.

Looking ahead, DMGT said it expected print circulation and ad revenue to decline, and digital circulation and ad revenue to grow, across its portfolio.

Paul Zwillenberg, chief executive of DMGT, said: "We have continued to deliver successfully against our three strategic priorities of increasing portfolio focus, improving operational execution and maintaining financial flexibility.

"The recent acquisition of the i demonstrates the opportunities we have to invest in high-quality, content-led businesses with a compelling strategic and financial rationale."

