Jeremy Lee
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dale Gall exits MullenLowe

Dale Gall, the group chief executive of MullenLowe London, is stepping down after just 18 months in the role.

Dale Gall: leaving MullenLowe and advertising
Dale Gall: leaving MullenLowe and advertising

Gall, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities outside of the advertising industry, is being replaced by Jeremy Hine, the president of MullenLowe Group EMEA.

Hine said: "I am joining a great team of people, with a real depth of talent and relish the challenge of working with them to take the agency to new heights."

Gall replaced Richard Warren, one of the co-founders of DLKW, as chief executive. Following his appointment a string of former DLKW Lowe staff followed him out the door. In August 2017, he engineered the acquisition of 101, which was then subsumed into the agency.

Hine has worked at MullenLowe Group for nearly 20 years both leading global accounts, including Stella Artois and Unilever, and running domestic and regional agencies.

He will work with the existing leadership team including Jose chief creative officer Miguel Sokoloff, executive partner Tom Knox, and the former 101 leadership team Phil Rumbol, Laurence Green, Mark Elwood and Steve Waring.

Gall said: "With a strong new leadership team now in place, it's the right time for me to move on. I have loved most of my accidental 20 years working in advertising, made some great friends and am grateful to so many people".

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent

MEDIA
"Turning streets into corridors of connectivity"

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

"Turning streets into corridors of connectivity"