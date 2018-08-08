Gurjit Degun
Daley Thompson marks 60th with pop-up gym for Bridgestone

Daley Thompson, the double Olympic gold medalist, is celebrating his 60th birthday with a pop-up gym on London's Southbank.

Bridgestone, the tyre and rubber company, is hosting the experience in a bid to keep people moving and "chasing their dreams, whatever their age".

Consumers will be able to sign up for a high intensity workout created by Thompson, consisting of 10 different exercises such as box jumps, press-ups, shuttle runs and sit-ups.

The activation runs on 14 August and is being delivered by We Are Fearless.

Thompson said: "My health and fitness has always been very important to me and it has helped me to keep a positive attitude. I could be turning 30 or 70 today, it doesn’t matter, I want to show that age – or anything else should never be a barrier to stop you to chasing your dreams."

