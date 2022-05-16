Maisie McCabe
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Dame Helen Mirren and Ian Wright star in youth-focused Cadbury campaign

Ads also star Big Zuu, the rapper and Bafta-winning TV personality, Ellie Simmonds, the five-time gold Paralympic medallist, and broadcaster and former footballer Ian Wright.

Dame Helen Mirren: among the stars in latest Cadbury campaign
Cadbury is switching its focus from older to younger people in its latest campaign featuring a range of accomplished celebrities talking about how it is normal to have self-doubt.

Through the ads, the Mondelez-owned confectionery brand is attempting to frame sharing your doubts as a generous act that could help someone who is struggling with their own worries and doesn't realise how normal they are.

Chris Faith, the director of the Bafta-winning Big Zuu's Big Eats as well as ads for BT and EE, directed the spots, which were produced by ITN Advertising.

Michael Moore, marketing manager at Cadbury, said: "Through the 'Give a doubt' campaign, we want to get everyone sharing their own doubts, starting a conversation to show that day-to-day uncertainties are normal, and that we all experience them.

"Sharing a doubt of your own is an act of generosity that will help young people nationwide to feel more confident about their futures."

The youth-focused strategy is a switch for Cadbury, which has focused on older people in much of its marketing in recent years and built a partnership with Age UK.

Many of the stars in the ad are shot in an environment where you might expect them to feel confident – Richard E Grant is about to go on stage, Ellie Simmonds is by a pool, Big Zuu is in a kitchen, Ian Wright is by the Arsenal stadium – to show that people can have doubts anywhere.

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, executive creative directors at VCCP London, said: "Self-doubt is no stranger to us all, especially in this game, but the number of young people struggling with doubt day to day was eye-opening.

"'Give a doubt' very simply attempts to reassure young people that we all have doubts and if we share them we can help each other out. Massive thanks to the actors, sports stars and musicians that have given their doubts. Hopefully millions more will follow from the public."

As part of the campaign, the wrappers of limited-edition Cadbury bars will feature the doubts of Wright as well as England footballer Steph Houghton and former footballer and now pundit Gary Neville as well as a QR code directing them to an online hub.

The "Give a doubt" hub, created by VCCP's product and innovation company Bernadette for Cadbury and The Prince's Trust, will include support, advice and tools designed to help young people overcome their self-doubt. Users will be asked whether they are there to give a doubt to encourage others or because they need help.

The two-month campaign launches today and will include TV, cinema, social media and online video as well as partnerships with Sky and Buzzfeed, in a campaign planned and bought by Carat.

Later in the campaign, Cadbury will launch a competition giving someone a chance to discuss their self-doubt with a celebrity.

