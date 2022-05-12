Dame Judi Dench makes first ad appearance in Moneysupermarket spot

Dame Judi Dench gives her debut advertising performance in New Commercial Arts' newest spot for Moneysupermarket.

In the ad, the Oscar winner stars as the boss of the cash-saving MoneySuperSeven action characters in a role reminiscent of her long stint as James Bond's superior, M.

The spot, "Saving the nation", which John Madden directed through Pulse Films, promotes the comparison site's drive to save the UK a collective £1bn on its bills amid the cost of living crisis.

At the start of the ad, one of the agents appears surprised to see Dench, whose character is called Eight, in a possible nod to her character's fate in Skyfall.

Dench quizzes them about the offers they can deliver on expenses such as car insurance, credit cards, travel and home insurance, encouraging them to push harder, given the cost of living crisis.

The NCA creatives were Mary Johansen, Kenny Meek, Steve Hall and Dan Seager.

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, said: “In the face of the growing cost of living crisis, the MoneySuperSeven are redoubling their efforts to save the British public money. And who better to lead them than Dame Judi Dench.”

The campaign launches today with a 60-second TV ad. It will be supported by a 30-second film, video-on-demand and social activity, cinema, out of home and radio ads. MediaCom is the media agency.

Moneysupermarket hired NCA in March last year after a competitive pitch and launched the MoneySuperSeven characters in September. The brand previously worked with Engine Creative and before that Mother.

Lis Blair, general manager, insurance, marketing and customer at Moneysupermarket, said: “We are thrilled that Dame Judi has joined the MoneySuperSeven to steer the squad through its toughest challenge yet.

"Saving the nation money during the cost of living crisis is no mean feat, but we relish the challenge. When it comes to household bills, we know that there are always more ways to save."

Heartfield, a former chief creative officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, launched NCA alongside founding partners James Murphy, David Golding, Rob Curran and Nici Hofer in May 2020.