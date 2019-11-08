DAN moves media investment out of Amplifi UK in major reorganisation

Dentsu Aegis Network has shifted its media investment capabilities out of Amplifi UK, integrating them into other agencies within the group in a reorganisation that led to the departure of chief executive Pippa Glucklich.

The holding group said it is moving its media investment teams out of Amplifi and into key agencies, including Carat, Vizeum and Dentsu X. It said the move would "ensure greater understanding and contribution to client ambitions through trading efforts".

It is also in the process of relocating Amplifi’s programmatic trading team to iProspect to bolster integration and is consolidating its data and insights M1 team into Dentsu Data Labs. This will leave Amplifi predominantly focused on supply-side management, which oversees all media owner contracting and negotiation both globally and locally.

Dentsu Aegis said that the changes resulted in Glucklich’s departure and that there are accordingly no plans to replace her.

Euan Jarvie, Dentsu Aegis UK and Ireland chief executive, added: "The evolution of our Amplifi structure in the UK enables us to bring teams with exceptional skills and expertise together to deliver the absolute best value and partnership to our clients by being much more closely aligned to their businesses.

"It remains a critical part of our organisation as our supply-side management arm, focused on ensuring we can meet and exceed our client requirements through a closer working partnership with our people, our clients and media vendors across the UK."

The overhaul comes after a number of key departures from Dentsu Aegis, including that of Glucklich and Gyro chair Kate Howe, who is joining MSQ Partners in February. Dentsu global creative chief executive Dick van Motman is departing at the end of the year and iProspect global president Ruth Stubbs is to become EMEA chief executive of Wavemaker in early 2020.

At Amplifi, Glucklich was responsible for investment, media partnerships, programmatic and branded content. Her remit was to make the business more client-centric.