Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Dance or bake, BT interactive campaign asks

Brand illustrates service benefits with choose-your-own-adventure.

BT: work aims to encourage customers to stay with provider
Wunderman Thompson has created a choose-your-own-adventure film to dramatise the benefits of BT’s broadband service.

“Unstoppable” invites people to make decisions for a young woman who is juggling two unexpected tasks – a last-minute client presentation and looking after her seven-year-old niece.

The campaign was created by Nathan Burley, Hanri Le Roux and Lu Dixon. The video elements were produced by Green Bullet Productions and directed by Tom Stoddard, then transformed into interactive format by Verse.

Media is handled by Essence, with a brief to target BT’s existing customers on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook with reasons not to move to other providers.

Richard Morgan, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, said: “Working with Verse and this new technology helped us increase engagement in our message that a connection is only good if it operates around our customers' lives.

“With tonnes of brilliant benefits, making the choice to remain a BT customer should be no decision at all. We wanted to bring this to life in an innovative campaign where the medium itself becomes the message.”

