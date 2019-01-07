Dancing on Ice returns as weekend's most-watched show despite audience dip

Dancing on Ice returned to ITV last night as the most-watched show of the weekend, despite falling short of last year’s series opener.

The annual celebrity ice-skating competition attracted 6.4 million viewers, with a 31% audience share at its 6pm-8pm time slot, and peaked with 7.6 million viewers, according to unofficial figures.

The figures do not take into account views on catch-up or online; those are published by Barb within seven days of the broadcast.

Meanwhile, BBC One’s Countryfile, which aired at 7pm on Sunday for an hour, achieved 5.2 million viewers with a 24.6% share (six million peak).

Dancing on Ice’s viewing figures fell below the audience for last year’s series opener, which attracted an initial 7.5 million (8.6 million peak). The show was relaunched in 2018 after a four-year hiatus, having originally run between 2006 and 2014.

ITV’s new drama launch, Manhunt, was closely behind Dancing on Ice with six million viewers (6.3 million peak) and a 28% share. This was the broadcaster’s highest audience share for a drama launch since Marcella in 2016.

The Voice UK, which also returned last weekend for its seventh series, was ITV’s most-watched programme on Saturday night with 5.3 million viewers an a 26% share of viewing (6.1 million peak).