Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten named Wunderman Thompson global CCOs

Move follows J Walter Thompson and Wunderman merger in 2018.

Wunderman Thompson: Bonner and Korsten
Wunderman Thompson: Bonner and Korsten

Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten have been promoted to global chief creative officers at Wunderman Thompson.

Korsten has been creative lead at J Walter Thompson Amsterdam and joined the agency as a creative director in 2011. He will continue to be based in the city. Bonner, who was global chief creative officer at Wunderman, which he joined last year, will continue to work from London. He previously worked at SapientRazorfish and AKQA.

The move follows the merger of the two WPP businesses last year.

Korsten and Bonner will report to global chief executive Mel Edwards. Their remit is to focus on "raising the standard of Wunderman Thompson's work while harnessing the full breadth of the agency's capabilities".

Edwards said: "Bas and Daniel each have an eye for creative solutions and a reputation for putting innovation at the heart of everything they do. Their ability to make groundbreaking work is why they are the ideal creative leadership team at our agency. I couldn't be more excited to see what the two of them accomplish as creative leaders."

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said at the holding group's third-quarter results that the need for greater integration and to "eliminate this artificial distinction between analogue and digital or creative and digital" was part of the rationale for his decision to merge Wunderman and JWT to create Wunderman Thompson and to fuse VML and Y&R to form VMLY&R.

VMLY&R grew in the third quarter but "it will take more time" for Wunderman Thompson because it is a bigger business to turn around, Read said.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Promoted

November 14, 2019