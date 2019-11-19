Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten named Wunderman Thompson global CCOs

Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten have been promoted to global chief creative officers at Wunderman Thompson.

Korsten has been creative lead at J Walter Thompson Amsterdam and joined the agency as a creative director in 2011. He will continue to be based in the city. Bonner, who was global chief creative officer at Wunderman, which he joined last year, will continue to work from London. He previously worked at SapientRazorfish and AKQA.

The move follows the merger of the two WPP businesses last year.

Korsten and Bonner will report to global chief executive Mel Edwards. Their remit is to focus on "raising the standard of Wunderman Thompson's work while harnessing the full breadth of the agency's capabilities".

Edwards said: "Bas and Daniel each have an eye for creative solutions and a reputation for putting innovation at the heart of everything they do. Their ability to make groundbreaking work is why they are the ideal creative leadership team at our agency. I couldn't be more excited to see what the two of them accomplish as creative leaders."

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said at the holding group's third-quarter results that the need for greater integration and to "eliminate this artificial distinction between analogue and digital or creative and digital" was part of the rationale for his decision to merge Wunderman and JWT to create Wunderman Thompson and to fuse VML and Y&R to form VMLY&R.

VMLY&R grew in the third quarter but "it will take more time" for Wunderman Thompson because it is a bigger business to turn around, Read said.